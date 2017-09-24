 Skip Nav
Kylie Jenner Covers Up in an Oversize T-Shirt While in Vegas With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was spotted in Las Vegas while supporting her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, as he performed at the iHeart Radio Festival on Saturday night. The 20-year-old, whose pregnancy news was announced last week, covered up her growing baby bump in an oversize gray t-shirt as she and Travis headed back to their hotel after the concert. Travis hit the stage with French Montana, who shared a video on Instagram showing Kylie giving the middle finger while standing backstage.

18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

While Kylie was in Vegas, her older sister Kendall and mom Kris Jenner were in Milan for Fashion Week. While sitting front row to watch Kendall walk in the Versace runway show, Kris coyly spoke out about Kylie's big news in an interview with The Cut. "She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening," Kris said, adding, "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

According to People, Kylie and Travis began telling friends about her pregnancy earlier this month and both of them are "REALLY excited" to be parents. Kylie began dating the "Butterfly Effect" rapper in April after splitting from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

