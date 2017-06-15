 Skip Nav
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened

Leonardo DiCaprio took a break from speaking Italian with the pope and saving us all from climate change to link up with pals Tobey Maguire and Orlando Bloom for what appears to be a casual, no-nonsense dudes' day out in NYC on Wednesday. The trio was spotted walking off their dinner after leaving a restaurant in Manhattan. Sure, it all looks pretty innocent: just three newly single dudes, sipping iced coffee and walking an adorable dog down the street. . . but look at all that phone stuff going on — plans are being made. Models are being texted. Maybe they're hitting up Jennifer Lopez about where they should all go "tonight, boo boo, club-wise."

Leo recently ended his yearlong relationship with model Nina Agdal, while Orlando split from Katy Perry in February and Tobey parted ways with Jennifer Meyer, his wife of nearly a decade, back in October 2016.

Celebrity FriendshipsLeonardo DiCaprioTobey MaguireOrlando Bloom
