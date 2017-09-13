 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honor of His Birthday
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Instagram Photo Sept. 2017

Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek in New Instagram Snap

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus don't show PDA very often, but when they do, it's freaking adorable. On Monday night, Liam shared a sweet Instagram photo of Miley giving him a kiss on the cheek using a cartoon filter. "Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the shot. As if that wasn't cute enough, Miley's mom, Tish, also left a comment on the snap, writing, "Love my sweet family soooo much!" Miley and Liam resumed their engagement back in January, and even though they're not married yet, it's clear that they're already one big happy family.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsLiam HemsworthCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesMiley Cyrus
Join The Conversation
Miley Cyrus
Let Miley Cyrus Be Your Halloween Costume Inspiration This Year
by Monica Sisavat
George and Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival 2017
Celebrity PDA
George and Amal Look So in Love During Their First Public Appearance Since Becoming Parents
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle's Royal Title If She Marries Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
by Monica Sisavat
Liam Hemsworth Wearing Short Shorts July 2017
Liam Hemsworth
Kick Off Your Week With This Photo of Liam Hemsworth in a Banana Hammock
by Brittney Stephens
Which Miley Cyrus Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?
Celebrity Couples
Liam Hemsworth Has Inspired a Handful of Miley Cyrus's Songs
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds