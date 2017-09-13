Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek in New Instagram Snap

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus don't show PDA very often, but when they do, it's freaking adorable. On Monday night, Liam shared a sweet Instagram photo of Miley giving him a kiss on the cheek using a cartoon filter. "Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the shot. As if that wasn't cute enough, Miley's mom, Tish, also left a comment on the snap, writing, "Love my sweet family soooo much!" Miley and Liam resumed their engagement back in January, and even though they're not married yet, it's clear that they're already one big happy family.