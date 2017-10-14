Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth on Jimmy Kimmel Live Video
Matt Damon Crashes Chris Hemsworth's Interview to Piss Off Jimmy Kimmel
Chris Hemsworth stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to chat about his new movie, Thor: Ragnarok, but things took a hilarious turn when Matt Damon unexpectedly showed up. Matt, who has been engaged in a hilarious and long frenemy battle with Jimmy over the years, decided to crash Chris's interview to try and finally get on Jimmy's show. After popping up backstage with Mark Ruffalo, Matt hacked into the show's system to appear on the large screen behind the host. "I'm on the show!" Matt said. "I made it!" Watch the video above to also see Chris admit he's only friends with Matt because he "feels bad for the guy."