 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Seem to Mind Being the Third Wheel on Matt Damon's Boat Date
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Iggy Azalea
Wow, This Fire Iggy Azalea Dance Routine Might Actually Make You Love "Mo Bounce"
Celebrity Couples
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Seem to Mind Being the Third Wheel on Matt Damon's Boat Date

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are currently in Monaco for the Grand Prix, and on Saturday, the couple reunited with pal Chris Hemsworth. The trio was photographed boarding a boat, where they soaked up the sun and chatted among themselves. At one point, Matt and Luciana shared a sweet kiss while taking in the beautiful ocean view. Unfortunately, Chris's wife, Elsa Pataky, didn't join them this time around, but Chris clearly didn't seem to mind tagging along with Matt and Luciana.

Related
8 Reasons We Never Want to Be Friends With George Clooney, Matt Damon, or Brad Pitt

Chris and Matt have been friends for years ever since Chris first started acting, and just last month, we spotted them vacationing with their families in Chris's native Australia. "Hemsworth is a great friend of mine," Matt said during an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa. "I'm really tight with him and his wife and the kids."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsChris HemsworthCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesLuciana BarrosoMatt Damon
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Pierce Brosnan and Wife in Hawaii May 2017
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan Gives Himself the Best Birthday Gift by Making Out With His Wife in Hawaii
by Caitlin Hacker
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Candice Accola
by Kelsie Gibson
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Relationship
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were on Fire From the Start
by Leo Margul
Priyanka Chopra Talking Meghan Markle on Wendy Williams 2017
Viral Videos
by Quinn Keaney
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Celebrities Who Got Married on New Year's Eve
Celebrity Couples
13 Celebrity Couples Who Turned Their Weddings Into Magical New Year's Eve Celebrations
by Quinn Keaney
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Friendship Post-White House
Barack Obama
Yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden Are Still BFFs, and They Even Play Golf Together
by Terry Carter
Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst Photos
Nostalgia
Jake Gyllenhaal Used to Look at Kirsten Dunst the Way We Look at Food
by Caitlin Hacker
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love
by Lauren Turner
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds