8 Photos of Meghan Markle and Her Mom That Prove They're 2 Peas in a Pod

Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, have a bond unlike any other. From their adorable yoga sessions to their Summer BBQs to Meghan's sweet Instagram tributes, it's pretty clear that Doria ranks number one in Meghan's book. Most recently, Doria and Meghan's dad, Thomas, expressed their excitement over their daughter's engagement to Prince Harry in a joint statement through Kensington Palace, saying, "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together." Keep reading for a look at Meghan and Doria's sweetest moments together.