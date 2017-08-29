 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Remembering Michael Jackson, Many Years Later

Michael Jackson passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his LA home in 2009. He was only 50 years old, but the impression he left on pop music will last forever. It's impossible to recount every memorable moment and milestone through his incredible career, but here is a look back on some of the most-lasting images. MJ is still very missed, and his legend will live on forever.

Michael Jackson was known for his voice as well as his fashion, including his quintessential coat, glove, and sunglasses, which he wore to perform at the 1993 Super Bowl.
Michael's Thriller cover was an instant classic the moment it came out in 1982.
Michael and the rest of The Jackson 5 appeared together on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1969.
Michael shared a laugh with Jane Fonda in 1983.
He planted a kiss on his sister Janet's cheek at the 1993 Grammy Awards in LA.
Madonna and Michael hit the Oscars afterparty at Spago's together in 1991.
Justin Timberlake and MJ performed together at his 30th Anniversary Special in NYC in September 2001.
Britney Spears looked up to Michael, who posed with her backstage at the 2002 VMAs in NYC.
Michael Jackson spent time around the world performing, including with traditional dancers from the Entebbe Primary School in Sun City, South Africa, in 1997.
Michael and Elizabeth Taylor — seen here at her birthday celebration in 1997 — had a special bond.
Britney Spears and MJ performed a duet at his 30th Anniversary Special in NYC in 2001.
Michael took the stage with the rest of The Jackson 5 at his 30th Anniversary Special show in 2001.
Michael and Cher hung out at the afterparty for the Dreamgirls stage opening in LA in 1983.
In 1985, Michael rescued a 3-year-old chimp and named him Bubbles. The two were inseparable for years.
Michael Jackson was always a star; he and his brothers performed in London back in 1974.
Michael and LaToya Jackson posed together at the 2003 BET Awards in LA.
Both Brooke Shields and Emmanuel Lewis were good friends of Michael's. The trio hung out together at the 1984 Grammys.
Madonna and Michael ducked out of The Ivy in LA together in 1991.
Michael and Janet Jackson created another iconic video with "Scream" in 1995.
Michael and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, famously locked lips on stage during the 1994 MTV VMAs.
Michael and Diana Ross chatted at a press conference for The Wiz in NYC in 1977.
Michael, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Jackie Jackson made up The Jackson 5. They posed together at their family home in LA in 1978.
Beyoncé shared the love with Michael at the 2003 Radio Music Awards show in Las Vegas.
Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston — need we say more? The foursome was seen here in 1988.
Michael and Brooke Shields were all smiles at the Academy Awards in 1981.
Michael won the Legend Award at the Japan MTV VMAs in 2006.
Michael congratulated Liza Minnelli after her sold-out concert series at the Universal Amphitheatre (now called Gibson Amphitheatre) in 1983.
Michael, who is Nicole Richie's godfather, posed with her dad, Lionel, in 1980.
Michael danced with Tatum O'Neal at a party in July 1979.
Michael's friendship with Macaulay Culkin earned many headlines, but they remained close through MJ's 30th Anniversary Special in 2001.
Michael was a longtime spokesman for Pepsi, starring in many commercials through the years.
MRU-Princesse MRU-Princesse 8 years
My Sleeping Prince .We Will Miss You. I love You From The Bottom Of My Heart. Rest In Peace Michael.
MRU-Princesse MRU-Princesse 8 years
My Sleeping Rest In peace. I love You MJ.
georgemarissa georgemarissa 8 years
Michael Jackson we love you. My family had a 4th of July fireworks celebration for you and we played your music. I grew up with your music you are a special person. I lit a special star candle for you and here is my special prayer. My condolenses to your Family. Psalm 21 For the leader a psalm of David Lord the king finds joy in your power in your victory how greatly he rejoices. You have granted him his heart's desire. you did not refuse the prayer of his lips. For you welcomed him with godly blessings. We will miss you Michael Love and Prayers to you always. You are a true legend. I respect your love and devotion to artistry, dance children wordly causes and animal care. God Bless You Michael. Love Marissa Lang Your Sprit lives on. xxxx0000
JD22 JD22 8 years
I loved Michael he iz da best dancer ever :( :( :(
tazzie961 tazzie961 8 years
I'm also finding this hard to accept, he was my childhood hero. His music means so much to me and millions of others, and it will live on forever. Rest in peace, Michael.
Nellllll Nellllll 8 years
That's Unbelievable.. I'm still in shock :(
80sBABY83 80sBABY83 8 years
Words can't even described this man and what he has done. May he dance and sing in heaven with the greats that passed before him!
justlookaround justlookaround 8 years
i am still in shock!
CoupNYC CoupNYC 8 years
I am still in total shock. We have lost one of the greatest musicians and style icons of the past century. I am reminded of the fragility of life, and that we must live our best lives each and every day.
angelina8023 angelina8023 8 years
We love you MJ!!!
Kisara Kisara 8 years
Were gonna miss you Michael you're a greatest artist one of a kind talent ... But your music lives on ..
lizhebb lizhebb 8 years
check out everything about Michael Jackson - the king of pop and the king of the charts at www.billboard.com
lorenashley lorenashley 8 years
rest in peace, MJ.
Isis_ Isis_ 8 years
Michael was a legend. I have loved him on my own since I was 8 and saw the Thriller video for the first time. I remember my mother letting me stay up to the Motown 25 special and seeing the Moonwalk for the first time, it was like magic. I literally grew up with his music. My mother would play the Jackson 5 and Off the Wall so much my earliest and happiest memories are triggered when I hear those songs. He was a genuis and dedicated his life to give us so much happiness through his talent. May God bless you Michael, you are truly the King of Pop.
pixii pixii 8 years
I still can't believe it is true :(
