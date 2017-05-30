 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 33  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About

When it comes to choosing godparents, people often pick those closest to them to inspire and provide guidance to their child. So it's no surprise that most celebrity kids end up with very big stars influencing their upbringing. Steven Spielberg is godfather to a pair of huge stars, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Richie's got two superstar goddads of her own. Michelle Williams's little girl, Matilda Ledger, calls Jake Gyllenhaal and Busy Philipps her honorary parents, while Courteney Cox looked to BFF Jennifer Aniston to take the role of godmother to her daughter, Coco Arquette. See more sets of surprising celebrity godparents, including Elton John, Hugh Grant, and Lady Gaga, when you scroll through now.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity RelationshipsDrew BarrymoreNicole RichieJake GyllenhaalGwyneth Paltrow
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Something That No Other British Royal Bride Does
by Brittney Stephens
Is Luke Evans in a Relationship?
Luke Evans
Is Luke Evans Single? Why Yes, Yes He Is
by Caitlin Hacker
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd Vanity Fair Star Wars Photo
Celebrity Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
Shopping
Mirrored Sunglasses Are Officially Happening This Summer
by Rebecca Brown
Who Has Kanye West Dated?
Celebrity Couples
7 Women Kanye West Romanced Before Settling Down For Good
by Quinn Keaney
1-Minute Bathroom Workout
Bodyweight Exercises
by Jenny Sugar
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Summer Home Decor 2017
Shopping
15 Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Getaway
by Macy Cate Williams
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wedding Facts
Celebrity Couples
16 Facts About Kim and Kanye's Wedding That Will Leave You Dumbfounded
by Quinn Keaney
Nostalgic Celebrity Couples
Nostalgia
7 Celebrity Romances That Lasted Way Longer in Your Head
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Moms With Postpartum Depression
Mother's Day
7 Celeb Moms Who've Opened Up About Postpartum Depression
by Joanna Sloame
Met Gala Pictures
Met Gala
The Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments
by Meghan Rooney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds