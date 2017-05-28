 Skip Nav
We Know You've Been Wondering What Michelle Obama Has Been Up to Since Leaving the White House

When Barack Obama officially left the White House on Jan. 20, not only did we lose our beloved president but we also had to say goodbye to our fearless first lady, Michelle. On Inauguration Day, Michelle and Barack released a video detailing their plans for the coming months, which included getting some sleep, spending quality time with their family, and taking a break from social media — you know, normal stuff. While many of us are still reeling from their departure, it's safe to say that Michelle is doing just fine without us.

42 Photos From the Obamas' Last Year in the White House That Might Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Michelle Obama
