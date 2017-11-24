All of Miley Cyrus's Birthday Presents From Liam Hemsworth Have 1 Thing in Common

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 25th birthday surrounded by her family, friends, and a sh*t ton of vegan Thanksgiving turkey. But it wouldn't be a celebration without Miley's fiancé Liam Hemsworth, who came through with the sweetest presents for his girl. The singer took to Instagram to show fans the thoughtful gifts she received from Liam, and after seeing all that "blingin rainbow," we can agree that he nailed it.

The first present was a gold "lili" nameplate filled in with rainbow diamonds. "My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!" Miley wrote alongside the photo of the necklace. Because nothing says adorable, rekindled couple like a shiny nameplate with your man's nickname on it!

Adding to the rainbow party, Liam's second present was a pair of stunning colorful hoop earrings. After Miley threw Liam the "best party ever" for his 27th birthday in January, he made sure no color on the rainbow was spared in her presents. Gush over the gorgeous jewelry below, and then check out every romantic moment Miley and Liam shared this year.

