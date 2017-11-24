 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
All of Miley Cyrus's Birthday Presents From Liam Hemsworth Have 1 Thing in Common
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Kate Middleton
How Kate Middleton Is Making Her Own Rules For Her Life as a Royal
Best of 2017
14 Celebrity Feuds That Left Us Thoroughly Shook in 2017

Miley Cyrus Birthday Present From Liam Hemsworth

All of Miley Cyrus's Birthday Presents From Liam Hemsworth Have 1 Thing in Common

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 25th birthday surrounded by her family, friends, and a sh*t ton of vegan Thanksgiving turkey. But it wouldn't be a celebration without Miley's fiancé Liam Hemsworth, who came through with the sweetest presents for his girl. The singer took to Instagram to show fans the thoughtful gifts she received from Liam, and after seeing all that "blingin rainbow," we can agree that he nailed it.

The first present was a gold "lili" nameplate filled in with rainbow diamonds. "My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!" Miley wrote alongside the photo of the necklace. Because nothing says adorable, rekindled couple like a shiny nameplate with your man's nickname on it!

Adding to the rainbow party, Liam's second present was a pair of stunning colorful hoop earrings. After Miley threw Liam the "best party ever" for his 27th birthday in January, he made sure no color on the rainbow was spared in her presents. Gush over the gorgeous jewelry below, and then check out every romantic moment Miley and Liam shared this year.

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe! 🌈💕🌈💕🌈💕

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Join the conversation
Liam HemsworthCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BirthdaysMiley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian
Dangerous Curves Ahead: Over 40 of Kim Kardashian's Hottest Swimsuit Photos
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus Moschino Dress at Thor Premiere 2017
Celebrity Style
Miley Cyrus Rarely Does Red Carpets — but in This Dress, She Can Do Anything
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Has Diana Ross Been Married to?
Diana Ross
The 3 Men Diana Ross Has Opened Her Heart to Over the Years
by Kelsie Gibson
Billy Ray Cyrus Halloween Photo With Miley and Braison Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is the Cutest Princess in This Throwback Halloween Photo
by Terry Carter
Ashley Graham's Purple Birthday Dress 2017
ashley graham
Ashley Graham's Figure-Hugging Birthday Dress Will Have You Screaming "Hell Yes"
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds