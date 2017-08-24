Taylor Swift's Best VMAs Pictures
Taylor Swift Has a History of Mending Feuds at the MTV VMAs
After being on hiatus for over a year, Taylor Swift finally confirmed that she has new music on the way. To make matters even more exciting, she could potentially be popping up at the MTV Video Music Awards this year (she skipped the show in 2016).
While we're still not sure if she'll be taking the stage for a performance, many fans are speculating that she and Katy Perry (who is hosting the show) will be publicly ending their feud, and we think it could be likely. Not only has Katy already said she forgives Taylor, but Taylor has a history of making up with people at the ceremony. In 2015, Nicki Minaj proved there was no more bad blood between them when she brought out Taylor during her opening number, and that same year, Taylor and Kanye West also hugged it out on stage, six years after he famously interrupted her acceptance speech. Guess we'll just have to wait and see if she shows up this year, but in the meantime, take a look at her best VMAs moments.