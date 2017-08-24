 Skip Nav
Here Goes Everything: Taylor Swift's New Single Is Finally Here

Like it or not, Taylor Swift hath returned. The pop star has finally dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her sixth studio album, Reputation. The upbeat, self-confident anthem could be pointed at Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, or even ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, with lyrics like "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me." The song also features an interpolation of Right Said Fred's 1992 hit "I'm Too Sexy," and three members of the band — Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli — are listed on the track credits.

The whole thing started just last week, when Swift wiped her social media accounts clean and then cryptically began posting videos of snakes. Shortly thereafter, she dropped the cover art and release date for the album. With the release of her single, we're being ushered into a new era. In light of the release, it's hard to say what the future will hold. All we know is that it's very likely she'll pop up at the VMAs on Sunday, and then it's just a little over two months before everything else drops. Who knows, maybe she'll end her feud with Katy Perry somewhere in the in-between as well. Are you ready for the Swift to hit the fan?

Additional reporting by Britt Stephens

