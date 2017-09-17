Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 Emmys
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban could be doing literally anything and still look like the happiest couple out there. The two, who have been married since 2006, got all dolled up when they attended the Emmys in LA on Sunday. They kept up their habit of showing sweet PDA on the red carpet when they only had eyes for each other while posing for photos. Nicole also won the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies and choked back tears while thanking Keith in her acceptance speech.
0previous images
-20more images