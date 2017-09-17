 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Award Season
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban could be doing literally anything and still look like the happiest couple out there. The two, who have been married since 2006, got all dolled up when they attended the Emmys in LA on Sunday. They kept up their habit of showing sweet PDA on the red carpet when they only had eyes for each other while posing for photos. Nicole also won the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies and choked back tears while thanking Keith in her acceptance speech.

Related
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet

We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesRed CarpetEmmy AwardsKeith UrbanNicole Kidman
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek in New Instagram Snap
by Monica Sisavat
Giada De Laurentiis and Nicole Kidman on Ellen Show
Food News
Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks
by Anna Monette Roberts
Elisabeth Moss's Handbag at the 2017 Emmys
Elisabeth Moss
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Were the Emmys' Sexiest Couple
by Monica Sisavat
Ariel Winter Wearing Black Dress at 2017 Emmys
Ariel Winter
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds