Nicole Kidman's Emmys 2017 Speech Video
Nicole Kidman Fights Back Tears While Thanking Keith During Her First Emmy Win
If you watched the hit show Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling book, then you know just how emotional, heartbreaking, and magnificent Nicole Kidman's performance is, which meant her outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie win at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night was so well-deserved. After thanking her costars, including Reese Witherspoon, Kidman fought back tears while talking about husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Kidman, who plays a wife who is physically abused by her husband (Alexander Skarsgard), also talked about the importance of her storyline and bringing awareness to the "complicated, insidious disease." Watch her acceptance speech above!