15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween

If you're thinking about going way, way back with your Halloween costume this year, look no further than these iconic Old Hollywood couples. From Elvis and Priscilla to Marilyn and Arthur, browse our costume inspiration here, then check out how to channel Marilyn Monroe or pay homage to Audrey Hepburn.

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis
Elvis and Priscilla Presley
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn
John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
Johnny Cash and June Carter
Cher and Sonny Bono
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco
Feliciano Tavares and Lola Falana
Clark Gable and Carole Lombard
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Paul and Linda McCartney
