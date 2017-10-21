 Skip Nav
15 Ways to Pay Homage to Marilyn Monroe This Halloween

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic figures of our time, and her beauty, glamour, and sparkling personality live on in her many movies and red carpet looks — most of which are perfect to channel on Halloween. Here are all the different ways you can pay homage to Marilyn on the holiday — you can even grab some friends and make it a glamorous group thing!

River of No Return Marilyn Monroe
The Seven Year Itch Marilyn Monroe
Red Carpet Marilyn Monroe
Golden Glamour Marilyn Monroe
The Seven Year Itch Marilyn Monroe
Golden Globe Winner Marilyn Monroe
The Prince and the Showgirl Marilyn Monroe
USO Tour Marilyn Monroe
Pinup Marilyn Monroe
Some Like It Hot Marilyn Monroe
How to Marry a Millionaire Marilyn Monroe
Chanel No. 5 Marilyn Monroe
Bus Stop Marilyn Monroe
Something's Got to Give Marilyn Monroe
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Marilyn Monroe
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
