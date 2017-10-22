When It Comes to Halloween Costumes, Paris Hilton Has a Sexy Formula

Paris Hilton is living proof that if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it; the heiress, socialite, and DJ hasn't changed her personal style much since breaking out on the scene back in the early 2000s, and that also goes for her Halloween costumes. Paris has a pretty successful formula when it comes to dressing up every year, and it typically includes something short, tight, and incredibly sexy. Much like her fellow costume queen Kim Kardashian, Paris doesn't shy away from putting it all out there and doing whatever it takes to have all eyes on her during a Halloween bash.