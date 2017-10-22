 Skip Nav
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
When It Comes to Halloween Costumes, Paris Hilton Has a Sexy Formula

Paris Hilton is living proof that if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it; the heiress, socialite, and DJ hasn't changed her personal style much since breaking out on the scene back in the early 2000s, and that also goes for her Halloween costumes. Paris has a pretty successful formula when it comes to dressing up every year, and it typically includes something short, tight, and incredibly sexy. Much like her fellow costume queen Kim Kardashian, Paris doesn't shy away from putting it all out there and doing whatever it takes to have all eyes on her during a Halloween bash.

Sexy Princess, 2002
Sexy Fairy? 2004
Sexy Bunny, 2005
Sexy Airline Pilot? 2006
Sexy Cop, 2006
Sexy Military Officer, 2007
Sexy Criminal, 2007
Sexy Sailor, 2007
Sexy Showgirl, 2009
Sexy She-Ra, 2011
Sexy Ballerina, 2011
Sexy Tinkerbell, 2011
Sexy Cinderella, 2011
Sexy Robin, 2012
Sexy Alice in Wonderland, 2012
Sexy Fairy, 2013
Sexy Gladiator, 2013
Sexy Mermaid, 2013
Sexy Miley Cyrus, 2013
Sexy Minnie Mouse, 2014
Sexy Playboy Bunny, 2014
Sexy Gladiator (Again), 2015
Sexy Little Red Riding Hood, 2016
flinta2 flinta2 3 years

Yeah dont they wear size 13 or something like that?

flinta2 flinta2 3 years

She shoudl really get those crazy eyes fixed. Creepyyyyyy

Arielle15255037 Arielle15255037 3 years

Their feet are scary
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
