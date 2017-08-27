 Skip Nav
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Pink showed up in style for an exciting night at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, and she wasn't alone. The "What About Us" singer hit the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and they all wore matching black '40s-style suits. Missing from the fun was their baby son, Jameson, who either stayed home because he couldn't get his suit tailored in time or because he's only 8 months old. "I got to bring my family . . . three out of four of us," Pink said on the red carpet, adding, "It's a beautiful night."

During the show, Pink performed a powerful medley of her hits, and was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award by friend Ellen DeGeneres; she dedicated her emotional speech to Willow and recounted a recent conversation they had about beauty standards and self-confidence that will bring tears to your eyes. Carey took time to celebrate his wife earlier in the night with a vintage snap from 2009, and played the role of proud husband while watching her speech from the audience. Keep reading for all the photos from Pink's night, then look back at her best VMAs moments over the years.

