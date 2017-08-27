 Skip Nav
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag

Pink MTV VMAs 2017 Performance

Pink's Powerful MTV VMAs Medley Will Give You Chills From Start to Finish

Pink made her triumphant return to VMAs stage on Sunday night with an incredible medley and mashup of her hits. She performed "Get This Party Started," "Raise Your Glass," and "So What," and ended with her new single, "What About Us." The new song, which is arguably one of Pink's most gorgeous ballads, was made even more emotional with a rousing interpretive dance routine.

Pink is also the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, making it her seventh VMAs win since 2001, and she arrived in style with husband Carey Hart and their 6-year-old daughter Willow in matching suits. Watch the spectacular performance above now, then look back on her best moments at the big show over the years.

Raise Your Glass If You Think Pink Has the Most Dramatic Celebrity Transformations

