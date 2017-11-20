Pink Completely Shuts Down Feud Rumors After Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance

It looks like Pink and Christina Aguilera's feud is officially a thing in the past. During the American Music Awards on Sunday night, the "What About Us" singer was caught making a perplexed facial expression during Christina's Whitney Houston tribute. While many fans took it as a dig, Pink quickly cleared up any confusion on social media.

Between performances, Pink retweeted Fuse TV's Mark Sundstrom tweet, which urged people to "stop creating something out of nothing." "Yes. THIS," she added. "Christina f*cking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's."

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017