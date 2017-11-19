70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show

 Skip Nav
The 2017 American Music Awards took over LA on Sunday night, bringing a bevy of amazing looks, hot performances, heartfelt speeches, and cute, candid moments between some of the music industry's brightest stars. Host Tracee Ellis Ross nailed her big gig, while her famous mom, the iconic Diana Ross, was honored with a lifetime achievement award and gave an epic performance of her biggest hits. There were also a handful of sweet moments between Pink, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and more. Keep reading to see all the best photos from the night!

Pictured: Diana Ross and DJ Khaled
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Pictured: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Pictured: Lea Michele, Ciara, and Brad Goreski
Pictured: Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled and Ciara
Pictured: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch
Pictured: Pink, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and River Blackstock
Pictured: BTS and Alex Pall
Pictured: Christina Aguilera
Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan
Pictured: Christina Aguilera
Pictured: Selena Gomez
Pictured: Berry Gordy and Jamie Foxx
Pictured: Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Bronx Wentz, and Jagger Ross
Pictured: Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, and Daniel Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons
Pictured: BTS
Pictured: Skylar Grey and Macklemore
Pictured: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard
Pictured: Kat Graham
Pictured: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Pictured: Miles Brown and Diana Ross
Pictured: Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, and Brittney Marie Cole
Pictured: Zedd
Pictured: Selena Gomez
Pictured: Viola Davis
Pictured: Carey Hart and Pink
Pictured: Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes
Pictured: Pink
Pictured: Keith Urban, Pink, and Nicole Kidman
Ashlee Simpson and Jagger Ross
Pictured: Berry Gordy and Tracee Ellis Ross
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsDiana RossRed CarpetKelly ClarksonPinkAshlee Simpson
