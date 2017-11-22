 Skip Nav
All the Celebrities Who Will be Bringing Home New Babies in 2018
All the Celebrities Who Will be Bringing Home New Babies in 2018

2017 brought a handful of adorable new celebrity babies, but even more little ones are expected to arrive in the new year. Pregnant stars like Jessica Alba and Kate Middleton will be welcoming their third, while Chrissy Teigen and Behati Prinsloo are adding baby no. 2 to their growing broods — and we can't forget the first-time moms, like Mindy Kaling, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Keep reading to see all the stars who will be bringing home bundles of joy in 2018!

Behati Prinsloo
Miranda Kerr
Chrissy Teigen
Jessica Alba
Lauren Parsekian
Brittany Kerr
Hilaria Baldwin
Jessie James Decker
Kylie Jenner
Khloé Kardashian
Hillary Scott
Natasha Bedingfield
Tanya Flynn
Laura Haddock
Nicky Hilton
Mindy Kaling
Kate Middleton
Kelli Cashiola
Julia Carey
Meghan McDermott
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Brooklyn Decker
Ali Fedotowsky
Tricia Davis
Jordin Sparks
Crystal Smith
Angela Lanter
Alexandra Breckenridge
Michelle Mulitz
Bethany Hamilton
Vinessa Shaw
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds