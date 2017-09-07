A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School

Prince George attended his first day of school today, arriving bright and early at Thomas's Battersea School in London. His mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was unfortunately unable to be there for this special moment, as she is expecting her third child, and once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Luckily, George was in very capable hands as he arrived at the school gates holding hands with his dad, Prince William. Here he was greeted by Helen Haslem, Head of the lower school, who shook the young royal's hand before escorting him and his dad into the building. George looked a little nervous as he approached the school, giving us a glimpse of that now-famous unimpressed face as he walked past photographers, showing off his smart school uniform. Keep reading to see more photos of George's big day.