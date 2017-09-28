 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Kelly Ripa
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Celebrity PDA
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn

Sorry, Meghan Markle, but Prince Harry's interaction with this little girl might be our favorite part of the Invictus Games. After making his public debut with the Suits actress at the games earlier this month, the famous royal had a precious encounter with a young girl named Emily during the sitting volleyball finals on Wednesday. As Harry chatted with her parents, Hayley and David Henson, a paralympic athlete who previously competed in the Invictus Games, the toddler sneakingly stole some of his popcorn. Of course Harry, being the fun-loving guy that he is, proceeded to make a few adorable faces as he pulled away his bucket of snacks. Seriously, it's almost too cute for words.

Related
38 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids

Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Melania Trump
by Terry Carter
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Coronation Photos
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
Princess Beatrice of York Style
Princess Beatrice
by Sarah Wasilak
Charlotte of Monaco Style
The Royals
44 Style Secrets From Karl Lagerfeld's Royal Muse, Charlotte Casiraghi
by Sarah Wasilak
Princess Diana Family Traditions
The Royals
10 Family Traditions Princess Diana Passed On to William and Harry
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds