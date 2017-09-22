 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Couples
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago

Prince Harry was all smiles when he touched down in Toronto, Canada, for the Invictus Games on Friday. The famous royal kicked off the festivities by meeting with competitors and their families as he attended the True Patriot Love Symposium at the Scotia Plaza ahead of the games. Of course, his passion for the foundation, which helps wounded veterans, might not be the only reason for his upbeat attitude. According to multiple sources, his girlfriend Meghan Markle, who films Suits in Toronto, is also expected to attend this year. Not only would her appearance mark their public debut as a couple, but the event also happens to be where they met in 2016.

Related
All the Things Meghan Markle Has Done in Her First Year as Royal Girlfriend

Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago
Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago
Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago
Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago
Prince Harry Returns to the Place Where He Met Meghan Markle a Year Ago
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Prince Harry
by Monica Sisavat
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
by Nikita Ramsinghani
The Meaning Behind Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's Names
Queen Letizia
The Meaning Behind the Spanish Princesses' Names Might Surprise You
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Middleton Wardrobe Malfunction
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
What Would Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Look Like?
The Royals
How Might Prince William Have a Say in Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring?
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds