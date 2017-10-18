 Skip Nav
Sam Heughan
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Soars High Above London While Filming Her New Music Video
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date

The British royal family has been extremely busy this year, and they're showing no signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton were front and center at the Coach Core graduation ceremony in London. Coach Core, which was launched by Will, Kate, and Harry's Royal Foundation in 2012, is an apprenticeship program that trains young adults who are not enrolled in school or are unemployed to be sports coaches. Prior to the ceremony, the royals joined 150 of the apprentices in a coaching master class that included advice from Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock and tennis coach Judy Murray.

Related
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby

The trio's philanthropic outing comes just two days after they met up with the cast of Paddington 2 at London's Paddington Station and a day after Will and Kate formally confirmed that their third child is set to make its debut in April 2018. We can't wait for the little one to arrive!

Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince HarryCelebrity Pregnancies
Prince Harry
All the Lovely Ladies Prince Harry Has Dated
by Marcia Moody
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant in Good American Campaign
Khloe Kardashian
A Baby Bump and a Peplum Top Are Not the Same Thing, Says Khloé Kardashian
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Middleton Fans Copy Outfits on Instagram
Kate Middleton
This Woman Found an Exact Copy of Kate Middleton's Engagement Dress For Just $25
by Sarah Wasilak
Queen Maxima's Red Gianvito Rossi Heels
Queen Maxima
Queen Máxima Found the Royal Way of Wearing Heels This Fall
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Photos of Prince Harry With Kids
Prince Harry
40 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds