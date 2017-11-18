 Skip Nav
These Pictures of the Royal Family in 2017 Are Fit For a Postcard

It's certainly been an exciting year for the royal family. Not only did Prince Harry make his first public appearance with girlfriend Meghan Markle, but Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed that they are expecting their third child! Not to mention Prince Philip officially retired and Prince George attended his very first day of school. As we approach the holidays, we're sure there are bound to be even more sweet family appearances from the royals in the near future. In the meantime, check out their best outings from 2017, so far.

Harry petted a dog during the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Toronto.
Queen Elizabeth II greeted Mrs. Nkambule, the wife of Mr. Christian Muzie Nkambule the High Commissioner of Swaziland, after he presented his Letters of Credence at the Buckingham Palace.
Prince Charles sat with his two sons, William and Harry, as they attended a commemoration ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial.
Kate received flowers from a young girl when she visited the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team.
Prince Charles had a good laugh with Damian Lewis at the the annual Princes Invest in Futures reception.
Kate and William posed for photographers in front of the Eiffel Tower during their visit to Paris.
Kate attended a parent support group.
Kate and William couldn't contain their laughter as they drank pints of Guinness after watching their annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
Harry was all smiles at the Heads Together marathon training session in Newcastle, UK.
Prince Charles stopped to smell the flowers when he visited Cwmbran, Wales, in February.
Kate couldn't hide her big grin as she listened to her husband deliver a speech during a reception at the British embassy in Paris.
Kate, William, and Harry took part in a relay race during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together.
Kate casually sipped on her beer in between photo ops on St. Patrick's Day.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip fed an elephant when they visited the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, UK.
Kate and William had heart eyes for each other when they attended a rugby match between France and Wales in the City of Lights.
Harry met with a group of students during his visit to Hamilton College.
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, tasted wine during their trip to Vienna, Austria.
Kate greeted families at the official opening of the Ronald McDonald House Evelina.
Prince Philip mingled with Tom Cruise during a dinner at Buckingham Palace.
Harry admired a picture of his late mother during a visit to the Running Charity.
Kate and William attended the 70th BAFTA awards together.
Prince Charles embraced a young boy in Bucharest, Romania, during his European tour.
Kate sat in the cockpit of a Grob 115E "Tutor" airplane during a visit to RAF Wittering on Valentine's Day.
During their trip to Paris, Kate and William got all dolled up when they attended a dinner at the British Embassy.
Prince Harry raced his brother William.
Prince Harry and William honored their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.
Prince Harry adorably played ball with children.
Prince Harry chatted with Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere.
Prince William had an adorable reunion with a war widow from Australia.
Prince Harry met up with former president Barack Obama.
Prince Harry attended Pippa Middleton's wedding with Meghan Markle.
