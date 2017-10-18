Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick

Perhaps you've never noticed how Kate Middleton wears her double-breasted blazer in the cold weather. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently announced the due date for her third child, has been making surprise appearances, and her latest was for the Coach Core graduation ceremony at London Stadium. Kate joined Prince William and Prince Harry in a rather sporty ensemble.

She layered her blue Philosophy di Lorenzo jacket over a black turtleneck and completed the look with skinny jeans, suede booties, and Kiki McDonough earrings. Kate owns the same blazer in red, and she wears this one over a turtleneck too. This is a simple styling trick for the transitional season and a solid way to add warmth when you want your workwear to take center stage. With such gorgeous gold buttons and a nice, fitted silhouette, why wouldn't Kate want her piece to stand out? Read on for another glimpse, then shop similar designs.