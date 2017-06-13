 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II's Wedding Almost Didn't Happen
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Nostalgia
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 2  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Why Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II's Wedding Almost Didn't Happen

Charlene Wittstock became the princess of Monaco when she married Prince Albert II at the Prince's Palace of Monaco back in July 2011, but she almost didn't make it down the aisle. Just a week before the extravagant affair, it was reported that the former South African Olympic swimmer, who was 33 at the time, tried to escape Monaco and had her passport seized by police at the airport in France. The alleged attempt came amid rumors that Albert had fathered a third illegitimate child when they were together (Albert, who is 20 years her senior, is also father to daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste from previous relationships). "Charlene had her passport confiscated so that the prince's entourage could persuade her to stay," a senior detective in Monaco previously told the UK's Daily Mail. The publication also stated that Charlene sought refuge in the South African Embassy two months prior to the wedding, once when she was in France for a bridal dress fitting and another time during the Grand Prix in Monaco.

Related
10 Real-Life Princesses You Should Really Know About

Despite her reported runaway-bride efforts, Charlene was apparently convinced to follow through with the wedding. "There was relief that the bride went through with it; some were insisting until right before the service started that she would get cold feet," a wedding guest told the New York Post. Charlene cried throughout the entire ceremony and was in tears when she and Albert exited the church. Since then, several European newspapers have reported that Charlene and Albert worked out "an arrangement" after his attorneys denied all the claims, and in December 2014, they welcomed twins Jacques and Gabriella.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsPrincess CharleneRoyalsCelebrity CouplesPrince Albert IICelebrity WeddingsWedding
Join The Conversation
Princess Charlene
Look Closely and You'll See Princess Charlene's Gown Has Lucky Charms All Over It
by Sarah Wasilak
Why Doesn't Prince William Wear a Wedding Ring?
The Royals
The Simple Reason Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Has Katy Perry Dated?
Katy Perry
Who Has Katy Perry Dated? 9 Guys Who Kissed the Girl and Liked It
by Brittney Stephens
Best Cheap Set of Knives
Amazon
by Erin Cullum
Charlene of Monaco's Jumpsuit at Grand Prix 2016
Princess Charlene
If There Ever Was a Look of Royal Athleisure, Charlene of Monaco Just Wore It
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds