Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
The Royals
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
You'll Love Seeing Princess Diana and Kate Middleton With Their Kids, Side by Side

Though Princess Diana died tragically in August 1997, her spirit lives on through her two sons, Princes William and Harry. In addition to carrying on her legacy with their philanthropic efforts — Harry has said that his late mother is the "motivation" for his charity work — William is already keeping many of Diana's parenting traditions alive with his own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Most recently, during William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of Canada, we saw the couple engaging with their little ones in ways that would make Diana so proud. Scroll through to see photos of William and Harry with their mom as kids along with William and Kate's cutest moments with Charlotte and George.

Diana Arriving in Scotland With Harry, 1981
Kate Arriving in New Zealand With George, 2014
Diana, Charles, Harry, and William in Italy, 1985
William, Kate, George, and Charlotte in Canada, 2016
Diana Picking Up Harry, 1986
Kate Picking Up Charlotte, 2016
Diana With Harry and William at the Trooping the Colour, 1988
Kate With Charlotte and George at the Trooping the Colour, 2016
Diana Arriving in Scotland With William and Harry, 1986
William and Kate Arriving in Canada With George and Charlotte, 2016
Diana Speaking to William and Harry, 1986
Kate Speaking to George and Charlotte, 2016
Diana Playing With William and Harry, 1986
Kate Playing With George and Charlotte, 2016
Diana Holding Hands With William, 1987
Kate Holding Hands With George, 2016
Diana, William, and Harry on a Ski Holiday, 1991
William, Kate, George, and Charlotte on a Ski Holiday, 2016
Diana Playing With Harry, 1987
Kate Playing With George, 2015
Diana's Sweet Moment With Harry, 1987
Kate's Sweet Moment With George, 2014
