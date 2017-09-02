 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
The Royals
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
Jared Leto
25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind

Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Hurricane Harvey

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Her Condolences to Victims of Hurricane Harvey

There has been an outpouring of support from celebrities following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Queen Elizabeth II is now offering her condolences to the victims, releasing a heartfelt statement late Friday night. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey," she wrote. The queen went on to say that her "thoughts and prayers" were with those affected. Read her full letter of condolences ahead.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
Hurricane HarveyQueen Elizabeth II
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know
by Brittney Stephens
Best Royal Diamonds
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
by Marcia Moody
Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Diana's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Did Something at Diana's Funeral That the Public Did Not See Coming
by Brittney Stephens
The British Royal Jewelry
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Most Treasured Jewels Aren't Just Striking — They're Full of History
by Marcia Moody
The Best Hats Worn by the Royals
The Royals
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds