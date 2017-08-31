 Skip Nav
0
10 Eye-Opening Photos of the Devastation Hurricane Harvey Has Left in Its Wake

The worst of Hurricane Harvey's toll on Texas is not yet over. The storm, which has caused 39 deaths so far, has left thousands of people in need of shelter, food, clean water, and more. Though companies, reporters, and regular citizens are doing all they can to help, many more relief efforts will be needed in the coming days, weeks, and months. To understand the full extent of the damage left behind, take a look at the devastation Hurricane Harvey has left in its path.

Here's What You Can Do to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Flooded homes by Lake Houston, TX.
The Walker and Brown families leave their homes near west Houston, TX.
A little girl leaving her neighborhood after it was flooded.
Another view of flooded homes by Lake Houston, TX.
Two people walking their dogs in Galveston, TX.
Two people hug on a flooded street in Houston, TX.
People gather by donated clothes at a shelter.
A woman is rescued from her flooded home in Port Arthur, TX.
Cattle head to dry and high ground in Port Arthur, TX.
A woman kayaks through a flooded street in Houston, TX.
