10 Eye-Opening Photos of the Devastation Hurricane Harvey Has Left in Its Wake

The worst of Hurricane Harvey's toll on Texas is not yet over. The storm, which has caused 39 deaths so far, has left thousands of people in need of shelter, food, clean water, and more. Though companies, reporters, and regular citizens are doing all they can to help, many more relief efforts will be needed in the coming days, weeks, and months. To understand the full extent of the damage left behind, take a look at the devastation Hurricane Harvey has left in its path.