Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Celebrities are using their star power for good in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Over the past week, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Sandra Bullock has been giving back to the Texas community of Houston by sending their thoughts, prayers, and charitable donations to help relief efforts. Jamie Foxx is even set to host a star-studded telethon on Sept. 12 to raise more money for everyone that has been affected by the tropical storm. See how some of Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping up in a major way to create change below.