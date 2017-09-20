 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
Celebrity Pets
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have reportedly broken up after nine years together. While the reason for their split still remains unclear, the pair, who first met on the set of their film Jumper in 2007, shared plenty of sweet moments during their relationship, including the birth of their daughter, Briar Rose, in November 2014. In honor of Rachel and Hayden's time together, we're looking back at the way they were.

Related
The 1 Thing All of Hayden Christensen's Exes Have in Common

A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
A Somber Look Back at the Way Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Were
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesRed CarpetCelebrity BreakupsHayden ChristensenRachel Bilson
Join The Conversation
Rachel Bilson
Summer Roberts and Luke Ward Ditch The O.C. to Hang Out in Nashville
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrities Who Have Dated Their Costars
Celebrity Couples
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Couples at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Is The O.C. Going to Have a Reunion?
Rachel Bilson
California, Here We Come: Rachel Bilson Is "Open" to an O.C. Reunion
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez World of Dance Celebration
Celebrity PDA
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds