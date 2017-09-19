 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
Mandy Moore
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rachel Bilson's Dating History Is Short and Sweet, Just Like She Is

Rachel Bilson is reportedly single again after splitting from her partner of nine years, actor Hayden Christensen. The two first met while shooting a movie together in 2007 after Rachel broke up with her The O.C. costar Adam Brody. Get the details on her short but sweet dating history — seriously, this will only take you like 10 minutes to read.

Related
The Cast of The O.C.: Where Are They Now?

Adam Brody
Hayden Christensen
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity BreakupsHayden ChristensenAdam BrodyRachel Bilson
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Rachel Bilson Wishes Longtime Love Hayden Christensen a Happy Birthday
by Caitlin Hacker
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Out in LA October 2016
Celebrity Couples
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Show Subtle but Sweet PDA During Their LA Outing
by Monica Sisavat
Why Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Are Couple Goals | Video
Celebrity Couples
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have an IRL Teen-Drama Happy Ending
by Leo Margul
Jennifer Garner at Baby2Baby Gala 2016 Pictures
Red Carpet
Hollywood Moms and High-Profile Couples Step Out For the Annual Baby2Baby Gala
by Brittney Stephens
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Talk About Blair and Seth
Celebrity Interviews
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds