Who Has Rachel Bilson Dated?
Rachel Bilson's Dating History Is Short and Sweet, Just Like She Is
Rachel Bilson's Dating History Is Short and Sweet, Just Like She Is
Rachel Bilson is reportedly single again after splitting from her partner of nine years, actor Hayden Christensen. The two first met while shooting a movie together in 2007 after Rachel broke up with her The O.C. costar Adam Brody. Get the details on her short but sweet dating history — seriously, this will only take you like 10 minutes to read.
