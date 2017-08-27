 Skip Nav
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year

Rihanna is always one of our automatic go-to picks for Halloween costume ideas. From her totally sheer dress at 2014's CFDA Awards to her mustard-yellow, fur-trimmed cape at 2015's Met Gala, the singer has sported so many memorable looks throughout the years that there's basically something there for everyone. So why not channel her for Halloween this year?

Lady in Red Rihanna
Pretty in Pink Rihanna
Paris Fashion Week Rihanna
Cannes Rihanna
Comme des Garcons Rihanna
Valerian Rihanna
"I Mean Business" Rihanna
"B*tch Better Have My Money" Rihanna
Head Over Heels in Love Rihanna
MTV VMAs Vanguard Rihanna
'90s Cool-Girl Rihanna
Fashion Week Rihanna
Grammys Rihanna
Wine-Drinking Rihanna
World Tour Rihanna
CFDA Fashion Awards Rihanna
Bubblegum Pink Rihanna
Anti Rihanna
"Pon de Replay" Rihanna
Met Gala Rihanna
Coachella Rihanna
