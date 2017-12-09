 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
James McAvoy
James McAvoy Is on His Way to Steal Your Girl, Your Mom, and Your Grandma
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question

Rihanna definitely made a statement when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring at a nightclub in New York City on Friday night. The "Diamonds" singer attempted to hide her hand in her pockets after she noticed the paparazzi snapping photos of her, but it was already too late. Could it mean that our favorite bad gal is headed down the aisle with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel?

Back in June, fans on Twitter could not contain their chill when photos leaked of Rihanna making out with the 29-year-old in a pool in Ibiza. Now, it appears their relationship may have moved on to the next level, but we've yet to receive an official confirmation from either of the two. So, we just have to ask, what's that rock doing on your ring finger, Ri? Keep reading to see the stunning engagement ring up close.

Related
7 Famous Men Who've Been Lucky Enough to Score a Date With Rihanna
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question
Rihanna Steps Out Wearing an Engagement Ring, and We Have 1 Question
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rihanna
Rihanna
The Fenty Galaxy Palette Is $20 Off at Sephora, So What Are Ya Waiting For?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Is Fenty Beauty Launching Blue Lipstick?
Rihanna
Hold Up, Is Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Launching Blue Lipstick?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Why Does Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Have No Transgender Models?
Rihanna
Rihanna Explains Why She Won't Use Transgender Models as a "Convenient Marketing Tool"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Purple Highlighter Tips
Rihanna
Calling It! Purple Highlighter Will Be the Hottest Hue to Strobe With For Winter 2017
by Lauren Levinson
Rihanna's Best Outfits 2017
Rihanna
Look Back at Rihanna's Best Outfits From 2017, Because We Promise, They'll Give You Life
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds