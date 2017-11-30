 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Getting Back With Bieber: "I Cherish People Who Have Impacted My Life"
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Gets Adorably Flustered While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Her BF
Cardi B
2017 Was Cardi B's Year, and We Were All Just Living in It 

Selena Gomez Quotes on Getting Back With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Getting Back With Bieber: "I Cherish People Who Have Impacted My Life"

Selena Gomez was named Billboard's woman of the year for 2017, and in her interview with the publication, the 25-year-old "Wolves" singer opens up about her decision to rekindle a romance with ex Justin Bieber. Selena, who got back together with Justin in October after years of on-again, off-again drama, said, "I cherish people who have really impacted my life."

She went on: "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general," citing her fellow Disney child stars Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus. "I don't think it's as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It's just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it's so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself."

Related
Selena and Justin Cuddle Up During Date Night After Spending Thanksgiving Apart

Selena also touched on staying friends with her most recent ex, The Weeknd: "Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she said. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

The interview was conducted before the Starboy singer deleted all traces of Selena from his Instagram account, so things have clearly changed since she spoke to the outlet. "I'm really proud of where I am right now," Selena said. "[But] I'm proudest of not becoming jaded. I have every reason to be like, 'F*ck all of you.' And I don't. I'm going to have the bad days where I don't want to leave my bedroom — but I'm ready for them."

Image Source: Getty / Axelle
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesJustin BieberSelena GomezCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Couples
Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots
by Monica Sisavat
Britney Spears Kissing Boyfriend at LA Lakers Game Nov. 2017
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Gets Adorably Flustered While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Her BF
by Brittney Stephens
How to Get Selena Gomez’s Blond Hair Color
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's New Hair Took 9 Hours and 8 Bowls of Bleach
by Kristina Rodulfo
Best Holiday Gifts For Justin Bieber Fans
justin Bieber
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Devoted Justin Bieber Fans
by Terry Carter
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Out in LA November 2017
Celebrity PDA
Selena and Justin Cuddle Up During Date Night After Spending Thanksgiving Apart
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds