 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looked So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder

Selena Gomez's Mom's Quotes About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez's Mom Reveals She Felt "Helpless" During Daughter's Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, is breaking her silence about her daughter's recent kidney transplant. The 41-year-old producer and manager shared the same hospital bed photo that Selena posted on social media to announce her surgery and recovery, but her message was different:

This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter...thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.

Selena recently revealed that she underwent the major surgery earlier this Summer due to complications with lupus, and the person who donated the organ was one of her best friends, actress Francia Raisa.

Virginia Almendarez, Francia's mom, also opened up about the experience, speaking to Al Rojo Vivo after the announcement, saying her daughter and Selena are closer than ever. "The love between them has really grown," she said. "Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I'm very proud of both of them. Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else."

Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
Join the conversation
Francia RaisaLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSelena Gomez
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Remembers "Feeling Really Violated" When She Was a Disney Star
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez's Shoes
Selena Gomez
The 7 Types of Shoes Selena Gomez Owns — and You Should Too
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez's Blue Rouje Dress
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez Wearing Red Coach Varsity Jacket
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez's Chanel Bag From the Weeknd
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds