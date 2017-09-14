 Skip Nav
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
Better Times: Amy Winehouse's 25 Most Memorable Moments
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat

Selena Gomez Had a Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Reveals She Had a Kidney Transplant

Despite releasing a few hit singles and making a few appearances with boyfriend The Weeknd, Selena Gomez has generally stayed out of the spotlight this Summer, and now she's explaining why. On Thursday, the "Fetish" singer revealed that she recently had a kidney transplant due to her lupus and has been taking some much-needed time off to recover. Aside from sharing this revelation with her fans, she also took a moment to thank her family, doctors, and, most importantly, actress Francia Raisa for donating her kidney. See her heartfelt post below.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website -by grace through faith"

Since revealing her lupus diagnosis back in October 2015, Selena has been very open and honest about her struggle with the chronic autoimmune disease. In August 2016, she decided to cancel her Revival tour and check into a rehab facility to deal with "anxiety, panic attacks, and depression," which are side effects of lupus. She eventually returned to the spotlight three months later with an emotional speech about self-love at the American Music Awards.

