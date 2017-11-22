Selena Gomez Opens Up About the "Life or Death" Moment in Her Lupus Battle

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus about five years ago, and ever since, she's spoken openly about her journey living with the autoimmune disease. The 25-year-old attended the Lupus Research Alliance's Break Through Gala and took the stage to talk about the moment her doctors told her she might need a kidney transplant one day and how their diagnosis eventually became a reality.

"Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant, so it actually got to a point where it was life or death," she said. "Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well."

In September, Selena revealed that she had a kidney transplant due to her lupus, after spending months out of the spotlight to recover. During her speech at the gala, Selena spoke about how hopeful she is that a cure will be found for lupus. "I'd like to see the day when all young women can realize their dreams of life without a lupus . . . So that none of us are alone, especially the young women that I have grown up with and heard many, many stories," she said. "I just want to say thank you and I hope we can do something for all the younger people who need to know what this means."