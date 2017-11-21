Selena Gomez just backed a trend we've loved for a long time and have been waiting to bubble up. The star wore mismatched Calvin Klein heels to the Breaking Through Lupus Gala in New York City — a pair both Naomie Harris and Nicole Kidman have worn on the red carpet. Her one-shoulder gown, which came in the same shade as her shoes, drew attention to the notable embellishment thanks to an asymmetrical hemline.

What's more, when Selena left the event, she covered up in a shearling denim jacket — because who needs a shawl? Selena's footwear trick, her new bleached hairstyle, and really her style in general, is far too cool for that. Read on for a look at Selena's evening stilettos of choice, then shop the exact design in black and white, along with similar lust-worthy, eye-catching, completely mismatched options.