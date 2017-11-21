 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Sunny, Mismatched Shoes Won't Trip You Up — Unless You Let Them
Selena Gomez's Sunny, Mismatched Shoes Won't Trip You Up — Unless You Let Them

Selena Gomez just backed a trend we've loved for a long time and have been waiting to bubble up. The star wore mismatched Calvin Klein heels to the Breaking Through Lupus Gala in New York City — a pair both Naomie Harris and Nicole Kidman have worn on the red carpet. Her one-shoulder gown, which came in the same shade as her shoes, drew attention to the notable embellishment thanks to an asymmetrical hemline.

What's more, when Selena left the event, she covered up in a shearling denim jacket — because who needs a shawl? Selena's footwear trick, her new bleached hairstyle, and really her style in general, is far too cool for that. Read on for a look at Selena's evening stilettos of choice, then shop the exact design in black and white, along with similar lust-worthy, eye-catching, completely mismatched options.

Calvin Klein
Women's Camelle Suede Sandals
$1,495
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sandals
Calvin Klein Collection
Women's Camelle Sandal
$1,495
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Collection Sandals
Jacquemus
Green Les Ronds Carrée
$540
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Jacquemus Sandals
Zara Two-Tone Geometric High Heel Mules
$76
from zara.com
Buy Now
Totokaelo Shoes
Alyx Yellow Cocco Sling Heel
$715
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Totokaelo Shoes
Jacquemus
Women's Les Sandales Rond Carre Sandal
$355
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jacquemus Sandals
