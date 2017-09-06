Selena Gomez Might Be Sending a Message to Her Instagram Hackers With This Photo

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

There might not be any PDA in this photo, but Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still showing they are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood right now. The "Fetish" singer, who has been traveling the world to support The Weeknd at his concerts and even wore a pair of his Puma sneakers recently, shared a candid photo with her boyfriend on Instagram on Tuesday. While the picture looks like a simple snap of the two out to dinner in New York City, it might be a lot more than that.

Selena and Abel (she loves to call him by his real name) posed for the photo together just days after Selena's Instagram account was hacked and a nude picture of Justin Bieber was shared on her feed. By posting a snap with her current boyfriend, Selena might be sending a message to her hackers: she's moved on from her past relationship with Justin and is only looking ahead.