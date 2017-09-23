 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Reveals 1 of the Reasons Her Relationship With The Weeknd Works

Selena Gomez seems to be in a great place in her life right now. She's slowly releasing singles from her upcoming album, she executive-produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and she's in a relationship with The Weeknd. More and more we are seeing Selena open up about her life and speak candidly about how she found herself and "learned the power of saying no." The 25-year-old is on the cover of InStyle's September issue, and she's opening up about the place she is at in her life right now and how she felt after returning to the spotlight after taking a break.

On Stepping Back Into the Limelight After Her 90-Day Break
On All the Controversy Surrounding 13 Reasons Why
On the Role of Social Media in Today's Society
On Being a Child Star and Turning 25
On Her Relationship With The Weeknd
Latina CelebrityCelebrity QuotesSelena GomezMagazinesInStyleCelebrityCelebrity StyleMagazine Covers
