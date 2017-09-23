Selena Gomez InStyle September 2017 Cover
Selena Gomez Reveals 1 of the Reasons Her Relationship With The Weeknd Works
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Selena Gomez Reveals 1 of the Reasons Her Relationship With The Weeknd Works
Selena Gomez seems to be in a great place in her life right now. She's slowly releasing singles from her upcoming album, she executive-produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and she's in a relationship with The Weeknd. More and more we are seeing Selena open up about her life and speak candidly about how she found herself and "learned the power of saying no." The 25-year-old is on the cover of InStyle's September issue, and she's opening up about the place she is at in her life right now and how she felt after returning to the spotlight after taking a break.
0previous images
-26more images