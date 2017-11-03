Selena Quintanilla Is Finally Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Friday, Selena Quintanilla finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and we can't contain our excitement. The late singer was honored with the 2,622th star, which is located in front of the historic Capitol Records Building. It was a moment that Selena's family and fans have been waiting years for. "The Hollywood Walk of Fame honor is the only award which fans can share with their favorite icons," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. "Without a doubt Selena's star will be experienced by millions of her loyal fans for years to come!"

Eva Longoria, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi, TX just like Selena, was a guest speaker at the ceremony and also opened up about her connection to Selena. "This star is for every Latina who has ever had a dream. Growing up there was no reflection of me anywhere… It was as if someone like me didn't exist in American main stream and that all changed when a bright young singer named Selena changed the landscape of music entertainment, inevitably changing my own journey," Eva said holding back tears. "She was the face I finally saw that looked like mine. She validated my existence and she validated to the world that we existed. Us, Mexican-Americans."

In addition to her star, Nov. 3 has officially been declared "Selena Day" in the city of Los Angeles. Selena's family, including her sister Suzette and her mother Marcella were front and center at the event and took the time to remember the beloved star. "It's like Selena said, 'the goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will' and I think tonight is a perfect testament of that,'" Suzette said.

Selena's widower, Chris Perez took the time to pose for photos with Selena's family and their old band, Los Dinos. The couple famously eloped without telling her family in April 1992. On March 31, 1995, Selena tragically passed away just days before what would have been their three-year anniversary.

22 years after Selena's death, her legacy continues to live on. A long awaited MAC collection was released in October 2016 using products from her very own makeup bag, and who could forget the classic biopic starring Jennifer Lopez as the lead from 1997. Selena has also become a permanent part of an exhibit at The National Museum of American History in Washington DC. Keep reading to see more photos from the emotional Walk of Fame ceremony ahead.

