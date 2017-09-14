A Look at the Man Selena Quintanilla Left Behind

Selena Quintanilla met her husband, Chris Pérez, when he became a guitarist in her band Los Dinos in 1990. The couple started dating, and their relationship got serious quickly — in a series of Facebook posts, Chris confessed the famous pizza scene in the 1997 movie Selena marked the first time Chris and Selena said "I love you." The pair dated in secret since Selena's dad, Abraham, did not approve of their relationship and eloped in April 1992. The two tried to keep their marriage a secret, but news outlets reported that they had tied the knot, so they were forced to tell her family that Selena was now Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Chris opened up in an interview with CNN in 2013 about how unhappy the Tejano singer's father was when he discovered the two were together. "I think the main reason for that was it kind of hurt his pride and his ego to find out that he was the last to know and when things got tense and things were said by him, it hurt me that he was saying it but I didn't let it get to me because I knew deep down he knew the kind of person I was."

The now-47-year-old also went on to say he and Selena hit a rough patch in their marriage before her untimely death and had even discussed divorce. "I think what it boiled down to is that we were young. We were married and together 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We had to learn how to handle that and that was both of us. It's not like she brought up the idea and I was fighting it because honestly I was right there with her," he told CNN. "We communicated with each other and when that came out on the table it wasn't like I hadn't thought of it myself. The more we talked about it and the more time went on, it wasn't a long time, maybe a month, we ended up patching things up and making a promise that we would never let that happen again."

Chris became a widower when Selena was murdered in March 1995, a little over three years after their wedding. He remarried Vanessa Villanueva in 2001 and had two children, a boy and a girl, before divorcing in 2008. Now, he makes efforts to keep Selena's legacy alive, attending the launch of Selena's MAC Cosmetics line, and even gave fans a peek at his marriage with Selena when he wrote his book To Selena, With Love.