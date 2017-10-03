 Skip Nav
60 Heart-Stoppingly Handsome Photos of Jon Hamm That Prove Why He's Our Dignified Bae

When he first stole our hearts as Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm was "troubled bae." When he stole cars (and our hearts) in Baby Driver, he was "dangerous bae." When he kidnapped Kimmy on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he was "cult leader bae." On 30 Rock, he was "hapless bae." But when he's just plain ol' Jon Hamm, he's a different sort of bae; a dignified one who can pull off bespoke suits at functions, workout clothes during charity tennis matches, or a scarf and glasses when he's feeling pensive. In whatever bae form he inhabits at any particular time, one thing is sure: we freaking love Jon Hamm.

He's dashing enough that we've considered launching a petition to change the word "handsome" to "Hamm-some" in the dictionary. It's something about how the actor's smile crinkles his piercing blue eyes and the way he can make an elegant suit look as comfortable as pajamas. Between his luscious locks and his not-too-in-your-face muscles, we've fallen entirely head over heels for Jon Hamm . . . and these 60 photos will prove why.

