20 Actors Who Didn't Marry Actors
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter / MTV1415

The power in the nearly eight-year feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West has constantly shifted over the years (Kanye releases a song, Taylor fights back, Kanye talks about it in an interview, etc.), and now the ball is once again in Taylor's court. Throughout their drama, many celebrities have weighed in with their own thoughts, and Taylor's fans have rallied behind her with support. And with the release of Taylor's scathing new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," another chapter of this feud has only just begun. All this begs the question of how the hell did we get here? You'll likely remember the 2009 MTV VMAs debacle that started it all, but there has been plenty of fuel on the fire in between.

Sept. 13, 2009: The Moment That Started It All
Sept. 13, 2009: The Moment That Started It All
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" snagged the award for best female video. During the singer's acceptance speech, though, Kanye West took the microphone from her hand, told her he would let her finish, and insisted that Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" video was one of the best videos of all time. Bey's video, for the record, took home best video of the year.

Sept. 14, 2009: Kanye's First Apology
Sept. 14, 2009: Kanye's First Apology

Kanye immediately did some damage control after the incident. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno and said, "I immediately knew in the situation that it was wrong . . . I would like to apologize to her in person." He also broke down in tears when Jay asked how his late mother would have felt about the situation.

Sept. 15, 2009: Taylor Swift Breaks It Down on Her Side
Sept. 15, 2009: Taylor Swift Breaks It Down on Her Side

The next day, Taylor shared her inner monologue on The View. "Ouch," Taylor said when asked what she was thinking as he made his outburst. "And then, 'I guess I'm not going to get to thank the fans.'" The hosts of the show then brought up the aforementioned Jay Leno interview and asked if she'd be willing to meet with him. "Sure," she answered. "I mean, he has not personally reached out or anything. But, if he wanted to say hi."

Sept. 15, 2009: Kanye Takes Taylor's Cue
Sept. 15, 2009: Kanye Takes Taylor's Cue
Image Source: Getty / PATRICK KOVARIK

Shortly after Taylor's chat on The View, Kanye reached out to make an official apology. "Kanye did call me, and he was very sincere in his apology, and I accepted that apology," Taylor said in an interview with ABC News Radio. And that was that.

Sept. 7, 2010: A Signature Kanye West Twitter Rant
Sept. 7, 2010: A Signature Kanye West Twitter Rant
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Just under a year after the fateful night in question, Kanye fired off more than 30 tweets in the kind of Twitter rant we've come to expect from him. The rapper, of course, went through a score of tangents but directly mentioned Taylor at one point. During yet another apology for his actions, he also revealed that he'd written a song about Taylor.

Sept. 12, 2010: Taylor Swift Returns to the VMAs Stage
Sept. 12, 2010: Taylor Swift Returns to the VMAs Stage
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

The following year, at the 2010 MTV VMAs, Taylor sang a new song from her soon-to-be-dropped Speak Now album. The song was called "Innocent," and it was widely speculated that Taylor meant to address the whole Kanye mess. The performance seemed to confirm the rumors, as Taylor projected clips of the 2009 incident on a large screen before she started singing.

Sept. 12, 2010: Kanye Comes Forward With a Song of His Own
Sept. 12, 2010: Kanye Comes Forward With a Song of His Own
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Taylor wasn't the only one who seemed to have the fated interruption on her mind a whole year later. On a bit of a subtler note, Kanye performed "Runaway," a new song that one might call an unconventional apology. He does wax poetic about his poor treatment of women within the lyrics, but he also calls for a "toast to the douchebags" and assh*les. Seeing as his Twitter storm cited a new song about Taylor, it was widely agreed that this was it.

Oct. 19, 2010: Kanye Opens Up About the Incident — Again
Oct. 19, 2010: Kanye Opens Up About the Incident — Again

More than a year after the incident occurred, Kanye still seemed to be rueful about his actions, but he'd gotten to a place where he was trying to justify his motives. "I feel like, in some ways, like I'm a soldier of culture," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I realize that no one wants that to be my job, and I'll never go on stage again, and I'll never sit in an award show again. But, will I feel convicted about things that really meant stuff to culture, that constantly get denied for years and years and years and years? I'm sorry. I will."

June 11, 2013: A Long Q&A With The New York Times
June 11, 2013: A Long Q&A With The New York Times
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

By the time 2013 rolled around, Kanye seemed to be over the whole situation. The rapper told The New York Times, "[My instinct] has only led me to complete awesomeness at all times. It's only led me to awesome truth and awesomeness. Beauty, truth, awesomeness. That's all it is." He also stated, though, "I don't have one regret," and that, "If anyone's reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now."

Feb. 8, 2015: Water Under the Bridge
Feb. 8, 2015: Water Under the Bridge
Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca

More than five years after the 2009 MTV VMAs, Taylor and Kanye finally seemed to have buried the hatchet. At the 2015 Grammy Awards, the two happily posed for photographs and seemed to engage in lively conversation.

September 2015: Taylor Swift Reflects Back on the Drama
September 2015: Taylor Swift Reflects Back on the Drama
Image Source: Vanity Fair / Mario Testino

In her cover feature in the September issue of Vanity Fair, Taylor explained how she and Kanye finally landed on friendly terms:

"I feel like I wasn't ready to be friends with him until I felt like he had some sort of respect for me, and he wasn't ready to be friends with me until he had some sort of respect for me — so it was the same issue, and we both reached the same place at the same time. I became friends with Jay Z, and I think it was important, for Jay Z, for Kanye and I to get along. It started with both of us really liking Jay and wanting him to be happy. And then Kanye and I both reached a place where he would say really nice things about my music and what I've accomplished, and I could ask him how his kid's doing."

Aug. 30, 2015: Right Back Where They Started From
Aug. 30, 2015: Right Back Where They Started From
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415

At the 2015 MTV VMAs, Taylor presented Kanye with an esteemed honor: the Video Vanguard Award. During her speech, Taylor referenced the "infamous encounter" and even poked fun at the moment. "I'm really happy for you, and I'mma let you finish," she said, "but Kanye West has had one of the greatest careers of all time!"

Feb. 11, 2016: The Infamous "Famous" Lyrics That Reignited the Feud
Feb. 11, 2016: The Infamous "Famous" Lyrics That Reignited the Feud
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

As Kanye debuted Yeezy Season 3 in NYC, he also played his new album, The Life of Pablo. One lyric in particular piqued the interest of audience members and the internet universe alike. In "Famous," Kanye raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b*tch famous."

Feb. 12, 2016: A Horrified Response From Taylor's Rep
Feb. 12, 2016: A Horrified Response From Taylor's Rep
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey

Taylor was quick to release a statement about the song and lyrics in question. According to her spokesperson, "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that b*tch famous.'"

Feb. 15, 2016: Taylor Doubles Down on Her Kanye Backlash
Feb. 15, 2016: Taylor Doubles Down on Her Kanye Backlash

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Taylor nabbed the album of the year for her sensational pop album 1989. When she took the stage to accept the award, she seized the opportunity to implicitly address Kanye's recent actions. "I want to say to all the young women out there," Taylor said, wrapping up, "there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments, or your fame. But if you just focus on the work, and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you'll know that it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there."

June 2016: Kim Kardashian Inserts Herself Into the Situation
June 2016: Kim Kardashian Inserts Herself Into the Situation
Image Source: GQ / Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

After landing her very first GQ cover, Kim Kardashian seized the opportunity to set the record straight . . . and call out Taylor. In the accompanying interview, Kim insisted Taylor knew about "Famous" from the start.

"She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. [She] totally approved that [line in the song about Swift]. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval? [She] totally gave the okay. Rick Rubin was there. So many respected people in the music business heard that [conversation] and knew. I mean, he's called me a b*tch in songs. That's just, like, what they say. I never once think, [gasping] 'What a derogatory word! How dare he?' Not in a million years. I don't know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden. It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, 'When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I'm so against this, and I'll just laugh and say, "The joke's on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time."' And I'm like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again."

June 25, 2016: Kanye Adds Insult to Injury
June 25, 2016: Kanye Adds Insult to Injury

In June, Kanye released a highly controversial music video for the song. The ending shot of the music video features an arresting tableau of naked celebrities. They're all lying in a very large bed with Kim and Kanye. Directly on the rapper's right is a nude and exposed Taylor.

July 14, 2016: Keeping Up With the Kardashians Catches Up to Reality
July 14, 2016: Keeping Up With the Kardashians Catches Up to Reality

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim discusses the controversy with Kourtney Kardashian. She says Taylor's Grammy Awards speech was "just another way to play the victim" and "it definitely got her a lot of attention the first time." Later, she reveals to the camera that she's tired of "people blatantly treating my husband a certain way and trying to make him look a certain way."

July 17, 2016: Kim Produces All the Receipts
July 17, 2016: Kim Produces All the Receipts
Image Source: Getty / Francois G. Durand

As the episode in question aired, Kim made it quite clear she wasn't done with Taylor. On her Snapchat, the star posted the entire conversation between Kanye and Taylor. In the clip, Kanye asks for Taylor's input on the lyrics, and she responds, "Go with whatever line you think is better. It's obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice!"

July 17, 2016: Taylor Drops a Quick Response
July 17, 2016: Taylor Drops a Quick Response
Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca

On the same evening as the KUWTK episode and Kim's Snapchat exposure, Taylor posted a statement on her Instagram, insisting she was never made aware of the specific line in which Kanye calls her a "b*tch." "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," she added.

Aug. 24, 2017: Taylor Releases a Song That's Presumably About Kanye
Aug. 24, 2017: Taylor Releases a Song That's Presumably About Kanye
Image Source: Getty / Gary Miller

After a year of staying almost completely out of the spotlight, Taylor returned with a bang. She released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," shortly after announcing her new album, Reputation. The song, along with the lyric video, is full of references to Kanye and their feud. And just like Kanye did when he premiered his music video for "Fade" at the MTV VMAs in 2016, Taylor announced that the song's official video will premiere at this year's show. Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens next . . .

