18 Times Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Fully Embodied #FriendshipGoals

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has a whole lot of awesome friendships with other stars, but there's something pretty special about her relationship with Ed Sheeran. As the story goes, Taylor and Ed first met after he heard she'd been writing his song lyrics on her arm during a show in Australia. From there, he linked up with her manager, the singers collaborated on "Everything Has Changed" in 2012, and Ed ended up joining Taylor for several dates on her Red tour throughout 2013. Since then, #Sweeran has really become a thing, and over the past couple years, the pair has shared more than a few great moments together — including a collaboration on her new album, Reputation.

On social media, they've posted hilarious selfies, funny text messages, and must-see pictures of gifts they've given each other that will make you laugh out loud. Just for fun, check out some of Taylor and Ed's standout BFF moments, then look back at Taylor Swift's big year.