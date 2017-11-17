 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
18 Times Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Fully Embodied #FriendshipGoals
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Maisie Williams
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Show PDA During Date Night With Maisie Williams
Joe Keery
11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Times Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Fully Embodied #FriendshipGoals

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has a whole lot of awesome friendships with other stars, but there's something pretty special about her relationship with Ed Sheeran. As the story goes, Taylor and Ed first met after he heard she'd been writing his song lyrics on her arm during a show in Australia. From there, he linked up with her manager, the singers collaborated on "Everything Has Changed" in 2012, and Ed ended up joining Taylor for several dates on her Red tour throughout 2013. Since then, #Sweeran has really become a thing, and over the past couple years, the pair has shared more than a few great moments together — including a collaboration on her new album, Reputation.

On social media, they've posted hilarious selfies, funny text messages, and must-see pictures of gifts they've given each other that will make you laugh out loud. Just for fun, check out some of Taylor and Ed's standout BFF moments, then look back at Taylor Swift's big year.

When Ed Called Taylor a BAWSE
When They Shared the Stage at the 2012 Z100 Jingle Ball
When They Hugged It Out
When They Made the World's Most Adorable Music Video
When Taylor Made Ed Some Jam
When They Were Just, You Know, Clowning Around
When Their Guitar Playing Was Perfectly in Sync
When They Posed Backstage at Madison Square Garden
When They Were Two Peas in a Grammys Pod
When They Won Over Fans on Taylor's Red Tour
When Taylor Made Ed This Perfect Needlepoint
When Taylor Helped Ed Get Ready
When Ed Told Taylor to Caption Their Mug Selfie, "SWEERAN"
When They Were Model BFFs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
When Their Text Messages Were Pure Gold
When They Were Like, "Lean Back, Calvin, We Gotta Talk."
When They Glammed Up Together at the 2016 Grammys
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ed SheeranTaylor Swift
Music
4 Reputation Songs Taylor Swift Definitely Wrote About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
by Monica Sisavat
Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
Ed Sheeran
18 "Perfect" Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
by Johnni Macke
Ed Sheeran's MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert Bless the VMAs With the Mashup You Never Knew You Needed
by Caitlin Gallagher
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Nails and Makeup
Beauty News
You Decide: Are Taylor Swift's Edgy Nails a Dig at Kim and Kanye?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Ed Sheeran Sings to a Baby Named After Him
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Dedicates a Song to a Baby Named After Him at His Concert: "I Love Babies!"
by Caitlin Gallagher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds