The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Wrote a Heartfelt, Revealing Letter For Reputation That Is Definitely Worth a Read
Social Media
11 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines

Taylor Swift has virtually stayed out of the spotlight this year, but at the same time, she has been a big part of 2017 pop culture. Even though she's barely made any public appearances, she has been busy promoting her much-anticipated album Reputation from the sidelines. And it certainly seems to be paying off. Billboard is already predicting her sixth album will break two million sales within its first week, something her previous albums have never done. Before the pop star makes her official comeback, look back at her incredible year.

January: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Music Video Is Released
February: Taylor Performs at DirecTV Now Super Bowl Concert
May: News Breaks That Taylor Is Dating Joe Alwyn
August: Taylor Wins Her Groping Trial Against DJ David Mueller
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Released as Her First Single
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Premieres at the VMAs
September: Taylor Serves as a Bridesmaid in Her Friend's Wedding
September: "Ready For It?" Is Released as Her Second Single
October: Taylor Films a Music Video in London
October: "Gorgeous" Is Released as Her Third Single
October: "Ready For It?" Music Video Is Released
November: "Call It What You Want" Is Released as Her Fourth Single
