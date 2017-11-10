2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines

Taylor Swift has virtually stayed out of the spotlight this year, but at the same time, she has been a big part of 2017 pop culture. Even though she's barely made any public appearances, she has been busy promoting her much-anticipated album Reputation from the sidelines. And it certainly seems to be paying off. Billboard is already predicting her sixth album will break two million sales within its first week, something her previous albums have never done. Before the pop star makes her official comeback, look back at her incredible year.



